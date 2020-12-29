An escaped felon from Perham is now in jail after a property search Monday, Dec. 28, in Wadena.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, Wadena Police Department, and Wadena/Hubbard SWAT, executed a search warrant on the 700 block of Third St SW. During the search, Terry Samuel Ciancio, 39, was located in the residence and was arrested on an outstanding warrant. A warrant was issued for Ciancio in June of 2020 for felony escape from custody out of Otter Tail County, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release.

During the search, over 200 grams of methamphetamine, 650 pills, and $1,650 cash were seized. The street value of the methamphetamine and pills is over $22,000. Ciancio was transported to the Wadena County Jail and later transferred to the Otter Tail County Jail on his warrant.

Charges stemming from this incident will be reviewed by the Wadena County Attorney’s Office.

Ciancio has previous arrests for assault, theft and drug sales. His most recent conviction June 15, 2020, of felony first degree drug sale, earned him 98 months in St. Cloud Correctional Facility. He escaped shortly after his sentencing.