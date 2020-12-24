MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota woman who was injured during WE Fest in Detroit Lakes, Minn., three years ago has reached a settlement with the country music event’s former owners.

Kristine West, of Maple Grove, Minn., and Townsquare Media, which is based in Purchase, N.Y., agreed to sign a confidential settlement connected to West’s August 2017 injury. The terms of the agreement will not be released, said Mark Peschel, who represented West in the lawsuit.

West brought the lawsuit against Townsquare Media in May 2019, about a year and a half after she injured her foot. She said in a civil complaint she was attending WE Fest at the Soo Pass Ranch in Detroit Lakes when she stepped in a hole in a pedestrian walkway.

She accused the media company of being negligent in maintaining the walkway, claiming it was the direct cause of her injury. She initially sought $75,000 in damages, according to the complaint.

Townsquare Media denied responsibility for West’s injuries. An answer to the complaint said the company was unaware of unsafe conditions and West had a responsibility to “keep a proper lookout and use reasonable care” during the festival.

Peschel said West could not speak about the lawsuit, pursuant to the terms of the settlement. He also declined to comment other than to say the case was “resolved to satisfaction of the parties.”

Townsquare Media and its attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Billed as a three-day event in August, WE Fest started in 1983. Tens of thousands of country fans flock to Soo Pass Ranch for the event every year.

The festival has attracted big-name county acts over the years, including Alabama, Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney and Taylor Swift. Non-country singers included Ringo Starr, Kid Rock and Ray Charles.

Townsquare Media sold the event to the California-based entertainment company Live Nation in 2019. The festival went on hiatus in 2020 so organizers could regroup. Live Nation partnered with Minnesota entrepreneur Matt Mithun to bring WE Fest back as a community event.

Tickets for the 2021 event, which is planned for Aug. 5-7, are scheduled to go on sale in January, which is when headliners are slated to be announced, according to a spokesperson.