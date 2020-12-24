Wadena County Sheriff

Dec. 18

Caller stated he wanted to speak to the sheriff or deputy about the COVID-19 pandemic, voter fraud and "the goings on in the country." An officer heard the callers complaints.

A caller from Florida stated that he has cameras in his Wadena County home and watched his son enter his home and take several items. His son was not wanted in the home.

A female called in a report that was sexually assaulted by her father in the last two months.

Dec. 20

An officer located and retrieved a 16-year-old girl who had run away from home and was staying in Verndale. She was returned to Todd County.

Reporting party was told that his daughters have been forced by their step brother to commit sexual acts on him.

Dec. 21

A caller reported a mid 2000s red SUV with air bags deployed and no one inside. The vehicle hit and snapped a power pole. Vehicle was then gone when officers responded at 2:32 a.m. Vehicle parts were removed from the scene of the hit-and-run. Officers are requesting the public's help in finding the vehicle responsible for damages.

Dec. 24

Caller reported a female fled a home after being assaulted by a male starting around 11 p.m., Dec. 23, into the next morning. She was having trouble opening her mouth and stated she'd been hit in the head and all over her body.