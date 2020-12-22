ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — A 37-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday, Dec. 22, after being shot multiple times — the second shooting in Alexandria this month.

The Alexandria Police Department was called at 3:56 a.m. Tuesday for a report of two people who appeared to be fighting. The person who called in the incident then heard what was described as gunshots, according to a news release from the police department.

A 38-year-old man is being held for questioning, according to the police department.

Police Chief Scott Kent said it was an isolated incident, not related to the previous shooting that took place earlier this month, and that there is no danger to the public at this time. The shooting is under investigation and more details will be released at a later time.

In the Dec. 11 shooting, Jacob Donavan Nelson, 34, of Alexandria, has been charged in the shooting of Joshua Robles, 24, ‌of Osakis, Minn.