The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 21.

The incident occurred southwest of Oylen on Wadena County Road 26 north of the intersection of 220th Street when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole owned by Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Officers are looking for a mid-2000’s model maroon Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban. The vehicle will have severe damage to the front and rear end. The vehicle will be missing a running board, handle to the rear gate, and will also have broken out tail lights. The airbags were reportedly deployed in the vehicle as well.

If you have any information about this incident you are urged to contact the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600 and reference case number 20018920.