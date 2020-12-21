Waylon Dean Hobrecht (40) of Park Rapids, was issued a citation for theft and disorderly conduct.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Shyenne Retha Marie Johnson (24) of Wadena, was issued a citation for obstructing legal process.

Saturday, Dec. 12

RaeAnne Lee Crocker (26) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding and not stopping at a controlled intersection.

Monday, Dec. 14

Douglas Christophr Lowers (48) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Lowers was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Joseph Allen Neumann (33) of St. Cloud, was stopped and arrested for driving while impaired. Neumann was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Miranda Tyree Cooney (33) of Wadena, was issued a citation for theft-shoplifting.

Friday, Dec. 18

Troy Edward Porter (48) of Alexandria, was arrested on Douglas County warrants. Porter was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 143 calls for service the past two weeks.