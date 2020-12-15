Clay County Judge Michelle Lawson sentenced the 31-year-old Cameron Charles St. Claire of Dilworth, Minn., to 190 months in prison for second-degree murder in connection to the June 4 attack that killed 33-year-old Richard Stephen. Several other charges, including third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, were dismissed.

Judge Jade Rosenfeldt sentenced Erin Louise Sundby of Fargo, who turned 34 on Monday, Dec. 14, to 120 days in jail for third-degree assault for attacking Stephen's girlfriend, Jessica Meyer. Sundby received credit for time served.

All of her other charges in the case, including aiding an offender in committing murder, were dismissed.

Stephen died from blunt force trauma after he and his girlfriend encountered St. Claire and Sundby. The victims were on their way to Meyer's apartment in Moorhead when St. Claire and Sundby started “catcalling” Meyer, according to court documents.

After an exchange of yelling and cursing, Sundby chased Meyer and St. Claire to Meyer’s apartment, prosecutors said. Sundby grabbed Meyer by the hair and threw her to the ground, court documents said.

St. Claire, who followed Sundby as she ran after the other couple, then punched Stephen in the head, causing him to fall to the ground, St. Claire admitted. Sundby and St. Claire fled the scene but were arrested later.

Stephen and Meyer made it up to her apartment, according to court documents. After passing out, Stephen was taken to a hospital, where he died.

St. Claire previously said he picked up Sundby early that day to drive around and drink. He described drinking four 16-ounce cans of beer, also known as pounders, and several shots before his interaction with the victims.

Sundby and St. Claire have two children together, but they are not married, he said.

Stephen’s family noted St. Claire and Sundby have a criminal history and should have never had the opportunity to attack Stephen and Meyer. The defendants have been given chance after chance, only to reoffend, Stephen’s sister Diana Mungu said.

This time, their actions led to death, she added. Mungu called Sundby and St. Claire a “menace to society” and asked the judge to not allow them to continue to hurt others.

“If it was up to me, I would say they have to spend the rest of their lives in prison,” Mungu said.

Clay County Attorney Brian Melton, who prosecuted the cases, said he understands the family’s call for a hasher punishment, especially in Sundby's case. He noted evidence suggested Sundby did not contribute to the assault on Stephen.

She also agreed to cooperate in the case, Melton said. Sundby and St. Claire both pleaded guilty to their charge after signing an agreement with prosecutors.

“I understand they’re hurt. I understand their pain,” Melton said.

Sundby is being punished for her attack on Meyer, he said.

Mungu called her brother self-sacrificing and willing to help anyone in need. Meyer said she and Stephen were planning a life together that included starting a family.

“You took all of those opportunities away,” Meyer told St. Claire.

St. Claire’s and Sundby’s actions were unprovoked and heinous, Meyer said. She said she was knocked unconscious by Sundby, adding their interaction wasn’t a fight as St. Claire described.

“You could have killed me that night, and I’m convinced that was your aim,” Meyer told Sundby.

Stephen’s father, Stephen Bullen, said his son’s life was taken by individuals who could not contain their anger.

“My son was murdered in a senseless act of violence by individuals who are very familiar with the courtroom,” Bullen said in court.

St. Claire apologized for Stephen’s death.

“I’m not asking for forgiveness from the family, because I know I wouldn’t be able to forgive in this situation,” he said.

Sundby declined to make a statement in court. Rosenfeldt told Sundby she is being given a chance to turn her life around. Sundby could face up to 15 months in prison if she violates the terms of her sentence.

“I hope you will take advantage of this opportunity,” Rosenfeldt said.

Readers can reach reporter April Baumgarten at 701-241-5417 or follow her on Twitter @aprilbaumsaway.