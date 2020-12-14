The Wadena County Sheriff's Office is investigating the burglary and is asking for your help.

Items stolen include a portable fish house, fishing poles, fish/depth finders, tools and many other items. The property owner had trail cameras on the property and were able to obtain photographs of the suspects, which appear to be two males, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600. You can remain anonymous. You may also submit information through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at www.crimestoppersmn.org or by calling 1-800-222-8477.