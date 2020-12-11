A 14-year-old boy is believed to have been killed by the family dog in rural Battle Lake on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 10, according to a press release from the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's office deputies were conducting a welfare check shortly after 3 p.m. and found the boy dead in the yard.

When deputies arrived, the dog, a Polish long hair shepherd, was acting "extremely aggressive" toward the deputies, the release stated. Because of public safety concerns, and at the request of the dog owner, the dog was put down.

The Otter Tail Sheriff's Office and the Otter Tail Coroner's Office are conducting an investigation into the attack. The investigation is considered active with an update expected on Friday afternoon.