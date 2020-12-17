Wadena County Sheriff

Dec. 8

A pilot reported that a green laser was shined into their cockpit while flying about 7.5 miles northwest of Staples at 16,000 feet. The plane had to turn off course to avoid it. Pilot believed it would have to e a good sized laser to reach that height. AN officer responded the area but found no light or laser being shined in the area. Officer called the FAA with a report.

A male party driving a white SUV with gold trim on the bottom left Walmart after stealing items and pushing a cashier. An officer located the vehicle and recovered the stolen property.

Dec. 9

Reporting party found two black boxes that rolled out of a truck box at County Road 9 and 23. They were brought to the Sheriff's Office.

Dec. 11

Caller made a report of a burglary of his property. Items missing included tools, trolling motor, tackle box and many other things. Party emailed trail camera photos of two male suspects and a list of stolen items.

Officer responded to report of a fight at the Menahga Cenex at about 11:30 p.m. Officer stood by while the suspect and victim were interviewed.

Dec. 12

A driver brought two individuals to their home at about 10:30 p.m. after they crashed their vehicle into some trees off County Road 24. The vehicle was still on scene and was photographed by an officer. Individuals at home denied medical help.

An officer found Christmas clothes in the middle of an unidentified roadway including an ugly Christmas sweater and blue sweatpants with gold stars. If the owner wants them, they are located at the State Patrol office in Detroit Lakes.

A caller reported individuals with flashlights inside an Anderson Home house in Sebeka. An officer responded and located two workers performing sheetrock work that were supposed to be there. The matter was explained to the caller.

Dec. 15

Officer responded to a call of a bulldozer on fire at the CLC West Campus. The dozer was extinguished and pulled out by the Staples Fire Department.

Wadena Police

Dec. 13

Report of someone peeking into windows on Greenwood Ave. just after midnight. Caller's husband was outside looking for the peeper.

Dec. 14

A report of a theft complaint was made at 11:04 a.m. It was under investigation.

Dec. 15

An intoxicated driver was found when someone reported an unconscious person on Jefferson St. N. Party was arrested for DWI and transported to jail.

Dec. 16