Janelle Marie Landecker (44) of Wadena, was arrested for violating her conditions of release. Landecker was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Scott Don Olson (38) of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant issued from the Minnesota Department of corrections. Olson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Monday, Nov. 30

Eugene Edward Morthberg II (40) of Wadena, was arrested for violating an order for protection. Morthberg was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Paul John Nordstrom (48) of Wadena, was issued a citation for driving after cancellation and no proof of insurance after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Harry Edward Tichy (70) of Staples, was stopped and issued a citation for careless driving and failure to reduce speed in the presence of an emergency vehicle.

Friday, Dec. 4

Cody Michael Bauer (22) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Bauer was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 146 calls for service the past two weeks.