An Ashby man is accused of bludgeoning his girlfriend to death with a dumbbell as she slept, and then setting their apartment on fire.

Victor Manuel Marales (also known as Roberto Vasquez, Jr.), 28, was charged in Grant County on Friday, Dec. 4, with two counts of felony second-degree murder and one felony count of first-degree arson.

The woman, Encarncion Gutierrez Quixan, 47, was found dead in the apartment. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office said she died of homicide due to a multiple blunt force head injury.

According to Grant County District Court records, a friend of the accused man, contacted Grant County Sheriff Mark Haberer on Dec. 2 and reported that Marales was acting very strangely.

The friend said that Marales told him that he had burned down “the apartment building” and alluded to the possibility that someone was inside the apartment that he shared with a girlfriend.

Sheriff Haberer located Marales, but communication was difficult because of a language barrier. The sheriff drove him to his apartment building at 102 Main St., Ashby, and the sheriff reported that he could smell something “hot” when they got to the second floor, but he did not see any smoke. When Marales opened the door to Apartment 2, both he and the sheriff were overcome with smoke from an active fire. The sheriff called for the fire department and back-up assistance.

A firefighter reported to law enforcement that a woman’s body had been found and it appeared that she had been assaulted. The firefighter also reported that blood was seen inside the apartment and in the hallway outside the apartment. The fire was suppressed and the firefighters secured the scene.

BCA Special Agent Robert Santoro and Grant County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Danner interviewed Marales, who admitted bludgeoning his girlfriend, Quixan, to death with an object (believed to be a dumbbell) while she slept, according to the criminal complaint. He also admitted to starting his apartment on fire afterwards. Dumbbells were found inside the apartment.

The investigation into the fire and death is ongoing. The Grant County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Marales was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Dec. 2. An order of detention was signed by District Judge Amy Doll on Dec. 4.