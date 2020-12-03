Sentenced
- Michael P. Franzen, 38, Wadena, gross misdemeanor obstruct legal process/interfere with a police officer, stay of 325 days for two years, $990 fees, two years adult supervised probation.
- Austin Michael Dague Huntington, 18, Menahga, felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct of a victim that was impaired or helpless. Huntington is to complete a mental health screening, submit a meaningful letter of apology to the victim, he must follow home and school rules, remain law abiding, abide by curfew, no possession of drugs or alcohol with the exception of prescribed medications, attend school regularly and complete 80 hours community work service, $300 fees.
- John L. Hosch, 24, Stacy, domestic abuse violation of no contact order, 87 days local confinement, two years adult supervised probation, $100 fees.
Traffic
- Dallas M. Schulke, 33, Sebeka, driving after revocation, $290 fees; no insurance, $200 fine; Failure to yield to yield sign, $50 fine; expired registration $30 fine.
- John L. Hosch, 24, Stacy, fourth-degree DWI, $190 fees, stay of 85 days for two years local confinement, two years adult supervised probation.
Dismissed
- Linda Flath, 33, Wadena, misdemeanor domestic assault.
- Michael P. Franzen, 38, Wadena, fleeing police officer.
- Kimberli A. Kinnunen, 45, Park Rapids, felony wrongfully obtaining assistance, two counts of felony perjury, felony theft by swindle.
- Kevin R. Ashman, 38, Verndale, two counts of third-degree DWI
Wildlife
Eric S. Wensmann, 38, Sebeka, misdemeanor construct/use an elevated hunting stand on a wildlife management area, $140 fee.