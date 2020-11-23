The Wadena Police Department took the following actions Nov. 11- 22:

Wednesday, Nov. 11

Jason Lee Donarski (43) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Donarski was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Monday, Nov. 16

Charlette Gene Washington (33) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault. Washington was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

Maria Alexis Jackson (20) of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant. Jackson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, Nov. 20

Colby Thomas Knudson (25) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Knudson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Shelbie Lynn Nelson (24) of St. Paul, was stopped issued a citation for equipment violations.

Sunday, Nov. 22

Kenny Lee Jones (56) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Jones was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 161 calls for service the past two weeks.