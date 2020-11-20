Wadena County Sheriff

Nov. 13

Caller reported someone stole his deer hunting blind between Nov. 9-10.

Nov. 14

A hunter collapsed, possibly having a stroke. Officers assisted with standby getting ambulance and emergency personnel to the scene on a trail.

The new owner of property that was previously state land was unhappy to find someone hunting on the property. An officer determined the land was now private and approached the hunter who showed on his app that the land was listed as state land. He was made aware that it is no longer public land and left without incident.

A caller said he bought a property and changed the locks. The former property owner broke in through a window and finished getting his property from the home. Caller decided against pressing charges.

Nov. 16

Reporting party believes he was scammed out of money. He sent money to Philadelphia for some computer virus issues and realized it was a scam.

Nov. 18

A 15-year-old male was said to be out of control . He took a door off and threw it into the ceiling. An officer on scene arrested the male before a deputy arrived.

Wadena Police

Nov. 13

Male customer at Wadena State Bank said he believes he needs to send money to IRS or he will be arrested.

Female caller believes she is being scammed through her credit card.

Nov. 19

Caller stated she believes her diamond ring and necklace were stolen while she was having a procedure done.

Nov. 20

A male party at Fleet Supply said he was being threatened with a walking stick.