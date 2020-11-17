The accused killer William Lynn Hillman has waived his right to a trial by jury for the second-degree murder charges against him.

Hillman, 23, of Pine River, waived his right to a trial by jury at his last hearing on Nov. 12, according to Otter Tail County Court administration. Currently, a decision on Hillman's case is being taken under advisement.

The court administration said the defense and the prosecution have until Nov. 23 to submit their final reports on the case before Seventh District Judge Kevin Miller reviews all evidence presented in the case. Miller will make the final decision on the murder charges.

Hillman originally was scheduled to appear at trial on June 3, before Miller, according to Minnesota Court Records.

The June trial was delayed and the Nov. 12 hearing was the first time that Hillman will appear in court after undergoing evaluation.

Hillman is accused of using a pipe wrench to kill Denise McFadzen, 42, and Dalton McFadzen, 21, a mother and son, on April 17, 2018, while he was living with them at their mobile home in Otter Tail County about 7 miles southeast of Frazee.

According to the complaint filed in Otter Tail County District Court, Hillman is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, which asserts that he intended to kill the victims but the act on was not premeditated.