Due to a retirement, a judgeship has opened up in Minnesota’s Seventh Judicial District, made up of the counties of Becker, Benton, Clay, Douglas, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Otter Tail, Stearns, Todd, and Wadena.

The vacancy occurred upon the retirement of the Honorable Barbara R. Hanson. This seat will be chambered in Fergus Falls in Otter Tail County, according to a news release from the Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection.

The application process is now open for this vacancy. The commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. Per statute, the commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service.

The commission is seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.

To apply, contact the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us. Application materials are due by close of business on Monday, Dec. 7, and should be addressed to the chair of the commission, Erin Sindberg Porter. The commission expects to hold interviews in late December.

For more information about the judicial selection process, visit: https://mn.gov/governor/administration/judicialappointments/

For inquiries concerning the application process, contact the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us .



