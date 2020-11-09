Sentenced
- Jesse W. Klicker, 27, Mahnomen, felony first degree controlled substance crime, possesses 50 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine. 81 months in St. Cloud correctional facility, $125 fees.
- Jerry A. McGillivray, 66, Deer Creek, two counts of misdemeanor trespass, return to property within one year, continued for dismissal, conditions include staying off the premises of the Wadena Holiday Station for the next six months.
- Eugene E. Morthberg, II, 40, Wadena, misdemeanor domestic abuse, continued for dismissal.
- Steven H. Hoie, 36, Bagley, felony receiving stolen property, complete chemical use assessment, $890 fees, 10 years adult supervised probation, 30 days local confinement, 12 months and one day committal to St. Cloud correctional facility; open bottle in motor vehicle; $200, stay 60 days local confinement; fifth degree drug possession, not small amount of marijuana, $500 fine, 30 days local confinement; carry/possess pistol w/out permit, $500 fees, stay 335 days local confinement for two years; obstruct legal process, $200 fees; felony theft by swindle, $9,000 in fees of which, $8,500 is restitution costs, 30 days local confinement.
Traffic
- Kimberly M. Lane, 39, Wadena, misdemeanor DWI, $540 fees, attend MADD impact panel, complete chemical assessment, 90 days local confinement for two years.
- Gary L. Kittelson, III, 18, Aldrich, felony fleeing a peace officer in motor vehicle, complete MAYSI mental health screen, 64 hours community work service.
- Brian L Erhardt, 43, Menahga, petty misdemeanor driving after revocation, $290 fees; no proof of insurance, $200; display tabs of another vehicle, $300.
- Jeffrey R. Geiser, 30, New York Mills, DWI, $565 fees, stay 89 days for two years, attend MADD impact panel, complete chemical assessment.
- Christopher J. Floyd, 50, Sebeka, misdemeanor DWI, $565 fees, stay 90 days for two years, attend MADD impact panel, complete chemical assessment.
- Kenneth J. Derby, 65, Wadena, DWI, alcohol concentration within .08 within two hours, $565 fees, attend MADD impact panel, complete chemical assessment, stay 70 days local confinement and 18 days on house arrest with the ability to attend church while on house arrest, two years adult supervised probation.
Dismissed
- Benjamin R. Meech, 29, Sebeka, felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle.
- Jeffrey A. Steuck, 64, Crosby, misdemeanor domestic assault, committing act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death.
- Kimberly M. Lane, 39, Wadena, misdemeanor DWI.
- Jesse W. Klicker, 27, Mahnomen, driving after revocation; obscured plate; possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Steven M. Koons, 21, Sebeka, felony fifth degree controlled substance crime, complete chemical assessment, $975 fees, 180 hours community work service, conditions met or expired.
- Steven H. Hoie, 36, Bagley, carrying pistol while under influence of alcohol; three counts of transportation of firearms.