Sentenced

  • Kelly L. Hardy, 42, Wadena, gross misdemeanor fifth degree controlled substance crime, $900 fees, 365 stay for two years.
  • Casey W. Goins, 19, New York Mills, misdemeanor damage to property, $265 fees, stay 86 days for one year local confinement.

Traffic

  • Jesse Umland, 40, Wadena, DWI, attend MADD impact panel, $565 fees, stayed 89 days for two years.
  • Carl W. Hendrickson, 32, Menahga, DWI, attend MADD impact panel, $2,590 fees, 40 days in custody, 80 days electronic home monitoring.
  • Connie V. Wien, 62, Perham, failure to yield to pedestrian in a crosswalk, $190 fees; duty to drive with due care, $40 fine.

Dismissed

  • Monica Browne, 39, Wadena, third degree DWI, fourth degree DWI, fleeing a police officer.
  • Kelly L. Hardy, 42, Wadena, possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Thomas P. Mount Jr., 38, Wadena, fifth degree controlled substance crime; possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Casey W. Goins, 19, New York Mills, receiving stolen property.