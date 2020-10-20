Six golf carts were taken for a joy ride throughout the Blueberry Pines Golf Course over the weekend of Oct. 18, damaging the carts and the golf course at a cost estimated over $40,000, according to a report from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.

A report of the damage came in at 8:12 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 18. Law enforcement reviewed video surveillance of four males seen doing the damage on the greens and bunkers.

The sheriff's office reported an update Tuesday, Oct. 27, that nine juveniles had been identified and interviewed for their involvement in the vandalism. A cost estimate of damages took into consideration replacement and repairs. The full extent of the damage will not be known until spring, according to the report.

The juvenile suspects were from the Menahga, Buffalo and Greenfield areas. The report said the case is being forwarded to the Wadena County Attorney's Office for formal charges.