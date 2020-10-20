Six golf carts were taken for a joy ride throughout the Blueberry Pines Golf Course over the weekend, damaging the carts and the golf course, according to a report from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.

A report of the damage came in at 8:12 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 18. Law enforcement reviewed video surveillance of four males seen doing the damage on the greens and bunkers. All are unidentified at this time. The case remains under investigation, according to the sheriff's report.

The suspect vehicle is a red, 1990s, Chevrolet Silverado, extended cab.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office at 218-631-7600. You can remain anonymous when you call.