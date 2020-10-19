Terrance Lee Lindmark, 59, is now living on the 500 block of Ash Ave NW. He was previously homeless, and living in Brainerd earlier this year, according to a Brainerd Dispatch report. There will not be a community notification meeting concerning Lindmark's release.

Lindmark has a history of sexual contact with boy and girl victims between the ages of 4 and 10. Contact included penetration and force was used to gain compliance. Lindmark was known to the victims.

Lindmark was released from his sentence in May 2018. According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections there are now two registered offenders living in the city, Lindmark and Davis E. Whitaker.

In a news release, the Wadena Police Department shared about Lindmark's release to enhance public safety and protection. Lindmark has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct or another offense that requires registration with law enforcement pursuant to Minnesota Statues 243.166 or 243.167. He has served the sentence imposed on him by the court and is transitioning into the community. This notification is not intended to increase fear but rather raise awareness, the release states.

The Wadena Police Department may not direct where this individual does or does not reside, nor can this agency direct where they work or go to school.

The release shares that convicted sexual and predatory individuals have always been released to live in our communities. It was not until the passage of the Registration Act that law enforcement had an ability to track movement of these individuals after their initial release. With the passage of the Community Notification Act law enforcement may now share information about many of these individuals with the public. Abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered person is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime. Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications.

The Wadena Police Department is available to provide you with useful information on personal safety. The Wadena Police Department may be reached at 218-631-7700. To report criminal activity by this registrant or any other individual, please call 911.