A group of 17 underage individuals were cited following a report of an underage party turned fight on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

A caller reported a fight involving a party of 30 people at a home on Second Street SW in Wadena. Officers arrived less than a minute later just after midnight and passed out 17 minor consumption citations to youth from a broad swipe of Minnesota including Ulen, Hawley, Moorhead, Lowry, Perham, Flom, Gary, Dilworth, Fertile, Fosston, Twin Valley, Felton, Big Lake, and Wadena. Three of the party members including Steffen R. Sather, Wadena; Parker D. Francis Lien, Flom; and Adam J. Larson, Lowry, were also warned for a social host ordinance by the Wadena Police Department.

Wadena Police



Oct. 9

A counterfeit $5 bill was turned in at Wadena State Bank.

Two males stole items on the way out of the liquor store. The same suspect was seen backing into a light pole at Holiday gas station.

Oct. 12

Caller reported a vehicle parked on a front lot since the last weekend. The vehicle had been sold and the complainant was told he could have it towed. A sticker on the windshield read "this vehicle means nothing to me." It appeared the vehicle lost its transmission.

Caller reported that someone kicked her dog and she would like to speak to an officer.

Oct. 13

Caller reported someone shoplifting at Super One Foods. Male was issued a misdemeanor theft citation.

Oct. 14

Caller reported the neighbor has over 20 bags of garbage in the backyard. The health concerns were explained to the tenant at the home.

Oct. 28

A caller reported a neighbor was butchering a pig in the backyard on Second Street SE., and wondered if it was legal. An officer spoke with the processer, who stated that he was trying to process the pig and deer in the house but it was too warm. He brought the butchering outside to finish. He said he would be more considerate of the neighbor's view of the process.

Caller from Wadena State Bank reported a counterfeit $10 in the deposit.

A reporting party noted her mother stopped at Holiday to let her two dogs out for a break. She then left and when she reached her destination she realized one dog was missing, a black Shih Tzu with a green collar. An officer was unable to locate.

Wadena County Sheriff's Office

Oct. 22

A male party was found naked in a ditch at about 5:44 am. He was conscious but arguing with people with him. Male was alert and brought to Tri-County Health Care.

Oct. 23

A person drove in a driveway and hit a few cars. Reporting party believes the female driver is drunk. Officers assisted with a DWI arrest.

Oct. 25

Officers helped locate a car driven by an intoxicated driver. Vehicle was located on Airport Road in Staples. Driver had rolled through the ditch, over a bicycle path and had wedged the vehicle between two trees. Driver of the vehicle walked home ad was later arrested for DWI by Staples Police Department. Marijuana paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.