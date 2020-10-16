RED LAKE, Minn. — Two federal indictments charged 10 individuals in connection with methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution conspiracies in Red Lake Nation, according to a release from United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald.

Ten defendants are in custody and will make their initial appearances in U.S. District Court over the next several days.

According to allegations in the indictment, between August 2019 and December 2019, seven people conspired with each other to distribute methamphetamine within Red Lake Nation and the surrounding area. They are:

Kyle Dale Clark, 29, city of residence not listed

Jose Arcega-Vejar, 32, of Baja, Mexico

Valerie Ann Clark, 51, of Redby

Vanessa Louise Cobenais, 31, of Bemidji

Kathi Lyn Dudley, 42, of Redby

Drew William Graves, 32, city of residence not listed

Kalyssa Kailani Deanah White, 19, of Red Lake,

From April 15 through April 22, 2020, White and Arcega-Vejar also conspired with David Alan Jourdain, 38, of Red Lake; Tara Mae Lussier, 20, of Red Lake, and Andrew James Neadeau, 28, of Red Lake to distribute fentanyl.

According to the release, Corey Lee Donnell and Kyle Clark were also charged with firearms violations for illegally selling and possessing a firearm, namely a Glock model 26 gen 5, 9mm pistol. Due to a prior felony conviction, Clark is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

The United States Postal Inspection Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Red Lake Tribal Police Department, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force assisted in the investigation. Additional assistance during the arrests was provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Fargo and the Metro Street Crimes Unit in Fargo, North Dakota.

The charges contained in the indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, the release said.