The first court appearance for a Perham man accused of killing his roommate has been pushed back to Oct. 27, according to Otter Tail County court administration.

The hearing for Derek John Sweere, 40, was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30. The hearing was to take place over Zoom video conference.

Sweere is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm in the March 30 death of Brandon Snyder, 34. Sweere is accused of stabbing Snyder in both eyes, killing him, and then shooting him multiple times, at the home the men shared at 640 First Ave. S, according to the complaint.

Sweere faces up to 40 years in prison for the second-degree murder charge and up to 15 years or a fine of up to $30,000, or both, for the possession of a firearms charge, according to the complaint.