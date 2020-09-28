The Wadena Police Department took the following actions Sept. 16 - Sept. 27:

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Joshua Clarry Landin (30) of Verndale, was arrested on Wadena County warrants. Landin was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Curtis Jason Phipps (43) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of his probation. Phipps was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Kenneth David Skillings (38) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for failing to obey a stop sign.

Dustin Ronald Barten (28) of Wadena, was stopped and arrested for third degree DWI. Barten was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Monday, Sept. 21

Jamie Marie Kreiner (31) of Verndale, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Taylor May Swaisgood (21) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation. Swaisgood was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Rileigh Ann Morgan (23) of Manhattan Beach, was stopped and arrested for third degree DWI. Morgan was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Abigail Mia-Jean Clayton (20) of Verndale, was stopped and issued a citation for expired registration.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Brandon Michael Bright (37) of New York Mills, was stopped and issued a citation for no Minnesota driver’s license.

The Wadena Police Department answered 207 calls for service the past 2 weeks.