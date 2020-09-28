MENAHGA — Authorities have charged a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting death of Menahga, Minn., teen Sept. 18.

Logan Daniel Keranen, 17, of Menahga is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Public court documents reveal details of the incident, including evidence that a shotgun was used to kill Michael Erickson at a friend's home.

The documents allege that Keranen grabbed a shotgun from a safe in his house to show it off. He says the gun went off while Erickson was lying in bed sleeping. A preliminary autopsy was completed on Sept. 19, and the cause of death was deemed to be due to a “contact” shotgun wound to the head. According to court records, a contact wound is classified as a wound which the firearm is placed directly against the skin when fired.

A medical examiner ruled the cause of death is homicide.

Keranen appeared before a judge on Sept. 22, then was released to his parents. It's not clear if he'll be tried as an adult.

The family of Michael Erickson has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the financial burden related to his death.