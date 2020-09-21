The Wadena County Sheriff's Office responded to the call at 6:45 p.m. at the address of 17080 220th St., which is northwest of Bluegrass. Upon arrival, deputies learned from family that an adult male was acting odd and they were concerned about him, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release. Deputies made contact with Dennis Uselman, 55, of rural Verndale, and attempted to engage in conversation. Uselman became agitated with deputies and referenced a firearm while making threatening gestures towards deputies. Over the next hour, deputies attempted to negotiate with Uselman, who had shown a handgun by this point, the release said.

Negotiations began to break down, and deputies attempted to use a Taser to subdue Uselman and gain control of the handgun. After the Taser deployment, a struggle ensued with Uselman and he was able to regain control of the handgun, firing a single shot while struggling with deputies. The shot narrowly missed all deputies and was lodged between two religious books under a nearby piece of furniture. Uselman was taken into custody without further incident and was evaluated by Tri-County Ambulance staff to check for any injuries. Nobody was severely injured in this incident and no law enforcement officers discharged their firearms. Uselman is currently in custody at the Wadena County Jail, awaiting formal charges by Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd, according to the new release.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Wadena Police Department, Sebeka Police Department, and Tri-County Ambulance.