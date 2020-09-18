A victim of a fatal gunshot wound has been identified as Michael Robert Erickson, 17, of Menahga, according to a news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

After receiving a 911 call at 9:35 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, emergency personnel from the Becker County Sheriff's Office, Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Menahga Police Department, Sebeka Police Department, North Memorial Ambulance Service, Wolf Lake Fire, and Wolf Lake Rescue all responded to the scene, at Runeberg Township in southeast Becker County. Erickson was pronounced deceased at the scene by initial responders.

The death is under investigation by the Becker County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. There is no threat to the public, according to the news release.



