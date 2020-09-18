After receiving a 911 call at 9:35 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, emergency personnel from the Becker County Sheriff's Office, Wadena County Sheriff's Office, Menahga Police Department, Sebeka Police Department, North Memorial Ambulance Service, Wolf Lake Fire, and Wolf Lake Rescue all responded to the scene, at Runeberg Township in southeast Becker County. The boy was pronounced deceased at the scene by initial responders.

The death is under investigation by the Becker County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. There is no other information being released at this time and there is no threat to the public, according to the news release.



