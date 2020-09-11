A post shared by hundreds on Facebook about a Wadena man that rescued children that he felt were about to be abducted was nothing more than a hoax, according to authorities.

The post, which was removed just before 9 a.m. on Friday, claimed that a man named Josh Johnson watched as another man handed a little girl candy and started to lead her to his car before Johnson rushed to the scene with his handgun drawn to stop the man.

The story said that the incident happened at the park across from Super One and the brewery (Burlington Northern Park) and that cops showed up, but Wadena Police officers said they were never notified of the incident, which was an immediate red flag for them.

The man who posted the story and another who shared it did not respond to requests for comments from the Pioneer Journal.

Wadena Police Sgt. Brandon Pearson said they contacted the individual who posted the story and he told them it was a fabrication. He “explained that he was only trying to raise awareness. He apologized for the panic he caused.”

“He didn’t think about the ramifications of coming up with an elaborate story like this,” Pearson said.

The 72 Facebook comments on just one shared post were a mixed bag of opinions as a few called the story out as fake while others praised Johnson for his heroics and called out the parents for not watching their children better. Some commented that it didn’t matter whether it was fake or true. One even said “Welcome to Wadena.” Just the one post that was shared with the Wadena Pioneer Journal had been shared over 600 times by Friday morning.

Pearson said the intentions of the man who posted the false information were that people be mindful that this sort of thing could happen. But this time, thankfully, it did not happen.

Pearson reminded people to not believe everything they come across on Facebook without doing some fact checking. He also asked people to think of the ramifications and panic such a post can cause.

“I would recommend just being mindful of what you say, how you say it, and how other people may interpret it,” Pearson said.

Sheriff Mike Carr also weighed in on the report and said that if an incident like this were to happen, the public would be made aware of it by law enforcement. He confirmed there was no call for service about this incident. He was unsure why an individual would make up a story like that.

“All that does is raise fear and anxiety, that isn’t needed,” Carr said.

The Wadena Police Department released a statement saying “ We will be submitting this report to our prosecuting attorney's office for review of charges against the individual who originally posted this fictitious incident.”

“Our agency would like to strongly remind everyone to be cautious when sharing posts from random people on Social Media platforms. Had a situation like this actually occurred in our City, our agency personnel would have notified the public immediately, and shared that information through our Facebook page and our local Media resources as well.”

If you do see something suspicious, wherever you happen to be, call 911 to immediately report it.

Here is a copy of the post shared on Facebook, which contains the fabricated incident:

“This happend to josh johnson

This is from Josh Johnson

Just as a friendly reminder for people parents,kids, now that school has started again please & I definitely say PLEASE watch your kids. About hr ago I was omw to work & I was driving by superone/brewery in wadena & I by chance noticed 3 kids playing in the park & this guy (older & very chubby) walk up to them & started talking to them "red flag in my mind" I slowed down & parked ...about 2min later he looked around then handed her some candy then grabbed her hand & pointed to an old beat up car..."REDFLAG/FREAKING OUT INSIDE" I get out of my truck start walking to them asked him wtf is going on & he let go of her took a step back then quickly reached in his pocket & went to grab her again...I didn't give him time to grab whatever it was I drew my .45 & screamed at him to get his hands up looking terrified he did & dropped a knife that he pulled from his pocket then told him to lay face down took several times but finally did. During that I asked the scared kids to sit down on the bench next to me & suddenly 2 men/women ran up to the kids & myself yelling at me asking me wtf I was doing....so I explained what happened & the cops showed up then explained to them. Two very large problems with all this was 1 the parents were across the street having a "lunch/beer date" while the kids played...."SCREAMING INSIDE MY HEAD"

2 Turns out the old guy was a repeat sex offender that was just released a few weeks ago....I honestly don't know how to feel about all this besides sicked by how some people are. Stay safe & watch your loved ones.”