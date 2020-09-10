The Wadena Police Department took the following actions Aug. 31 - Sept. 2:

Monday, Aug. 31

  • Abigail Mia-Jean Clayton (20) of Verndale was stopped and arrested for DWI, possession of a fifth-degree controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle. Clayton’s passenger, Leonard James Mousseau (42) of Henning was also arrested for possession of a fifth degree controlled substance and possessing a hypodermic needle. Clayton and Mousseau were both transported to the Wadena County Jail.
  • Eugene Francis Schwab Jr. (28) of Staples, was arrested for third-degree assault. Schwab was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Robert Joseph Anderson (34) of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Anderson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Newsletter signup for email alerts

The Wadena Police Department answered 101 calls for service this past week.