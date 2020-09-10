The Wadena Police Department took the following actions Aug. 31 - Sept. 2:

Monday, Aug. 31

Abigail Mia-Jean Clayton (20) of Verndale was stopped and arrested for DWI, possession of a fifth-degree controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle. Clayton’s passenger, Leonard James Mousseau (42) of Henning was also arrested for possession of a fifth degree controlled substance and possessing a hypodermic needle. Clayton and Mousseau were both transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Eugene Francis Schwab Jr. (28) of Staples, was arrested for third-degree assault. Schwab was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

Robert Joseph Anderson (34) of Wadena, was arrested on a warrant issued by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Anderson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 101 calls for service this past week.