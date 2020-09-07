The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office has arrested one man in connection to an investigation into a bridge fire early Sunday morning, Sept. 6.

Ryan C. Johnson, 43, of Mapleton, N.D., was arrested and was being held in the Otter Tail County jail.

Sheriff's deputies and Dent Fire and Rescue crews responded to the bridge near County Highway 41 and Boathouse Drive at 12:08 a.m. Sunday.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said investigators determined that it appeared gasoline had been poured over the mostly wooden bridge structure and several propane tanks were nearby the bridge.

A state fire marshal conducted an investigation and Johnson was arrested later in the day Sunday.

According to a press release from Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, Johnson owns a home near the bridge. However, the release notes that an investigation is still underway to determine a motive.