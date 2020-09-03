RED WING, Minn. — A 28-year-old Red Wing, Minn., man faces DWI and property damage charges after authorities said his vehicle collided with Liberty's Restaurant and Lounge overnight, causing part of the historic downtown Red Wing building to collapse.

Donovan Brady Plank was booked into the Goodhue County Detention Center on charges of first-degree criminal damage to property and third-degree driving while impaired, according to a city news release Thursday afternoon, Sept. 3.

Plank was treated on the scene and transported to Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing for further assessment before being booked into jail, the news release states.

Authorities were responding to a call to remove an unwanted person on 21st Street around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, when an officer encountered an SUV moving at a high rate of speed northbound on Bush Street. The officer turned around in time to see the vehicle drive pass the stop sign at Fourth and Plum and turn left onto Third Street. The officer then saw a dust cloud and debris at the intersection of Third and Plum where the vehicle collided with Liberty's Restaurant.

Red Wing Fire Department searched the damaged building including the upstairs apartments. No one inside was injured.

Red Wing's building inspector condemned the building due to the extent of the structural damage, according to the news release. A structural engineer will conduct an analysis to determine repair, rehabilitation or demolition options.

Marie Krebsbach, owner of Marie’s Underground Grill and Tap House, witnessed the crash. She was sitting on the patio in front of her restaurant with one of her employees after work when they heard sirens approaching.

“There was a car with three girls in it, stopped at the stop sign, and this car swerved to go around and lost control and ran into the building,” Krebsbach said. “We got up to go over there, and some of the bricks from above the Liberty's sign fell down. Then more of the building fell down.”

She said the girls in the car pulled over to the side of the road and were pretty frightened. She said police arrived on the scene quickly.

Krebsbach said she still can’t believe no one was hurt. And she said she feels sorry for the owners of Liberty's.

"It has been such a difficult year for all businesses with COVID, and now to have this happen. It’s just terrible.”

American Red Cross volunteers assisted five displaced adults who live in apartments above the restaurant, according to a news release Thursday.