A brief car chase led to the arrest of a female driver north of Staples on Monday, Aug. 31.

A Wadena County deputy conducted a traffic stop at 2:04 p.m. near the Staples Airport on a Kia Sorento for a registration violation, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release.

While the deputy was conducting the traffic stop, the driver, Renee Heather Schweikert, 39, of Morton, fled from the deputy in the vehicle headed north on Airport Road. The vehicle then headed north on Wadena County Road 30. The pursuit lasted about 5 miles before Schweikert pulled over and was taken to the Wadena County Jail without incident.

Schweikert is being held in the Wadena County jail and a formal criminal complaint is pending with the Wadena County Attorney’s Office, according to the news release.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Staples Police Department and Scott’s Towing of Staples.