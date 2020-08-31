The Wadena Police Department took the following actions Aug. 20-30:

Thursday, Aug. 20

Victor Michael Kern (52) of Wadena, was stopped and arrested for driving after suspension and no proof of vehicle insurance. Kern was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Friday, Aug. 21

John Michael Lease (37) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for expired registration.

Justin Daneil Seiser (30) of Wadena, was stopped and arrested for driving after revocation. Seiser was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Zachary Ernest Foss (19) of Fargo, ND, was stopped and issued a citation for using a communication device while driving.

Leonard James Mousseau (42) of Henning, was arrested for two counts of fifth degree assault. Mousseau was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Ivy Valmea Mitchell (39) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Thomas Patrick Mount (38) of Wadena, was arrested on a Wadena County warrant.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Crosby Kent Hoehne (18) of Frazee, was stopped and issued a citation for expired vehicle registration.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Chad Christopher Kuhns (35) of Staples, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Adam Joseph Sanders (32) of Wadena, was stopped and arrested for possession of a 5 th degree controlled substance, driving after

revocation and no proof of vehicle insurance. Sanders was transported to Wadena County Jail. Sanders’ passenger, Brandi Marie Elizabeth Larson (33) of Verndale, was arrested for possession of a fifth degree controlled substance and violating her conditions of release. Larson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Brodey Christian Kropuenske (22) of Fargo, ND, was arrested for violating an order for protection. Kropuenske was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Francis David White (31) of Detroit Lakes, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Christoffer Donald Weber (32) of Fergus Falls, was arrested on a Douglas County warrant. Weber was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Travis John Anderson (32) of Brainerd, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation and no proof of insurance.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Gage Alan Brown (24) of Hewitt, was stopped and arrested for third degree DWI. Brown was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 236 calls for service and investigated 7 motor vehicle crashes the past 2 weeks.