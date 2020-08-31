Authorities are still searching for the person who shot and killed one person and wounded another near Long Prairie on Saturday.

According to the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting at 9:18 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 29.

The sheriff’s office urges anyone who may have seen any vehicles or people near the intersection of County Road 38 and County Road 11 near Long Prairie between 9 and 9:30 p.m. to contact the Todd County Sheriff’s Office at 320-732-2158.

Shortly after deputies responded to the call of shots fired, they stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 71 and Riverside Drive.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle had been shot. The driver, who as of Monday afternoon had not yet been identified, was taken to the Long Prairie Hospital. The passenger, who also has not been identified, was pronounced dead during the traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

The initial investigation determined that the two gunshot victims had arranged to meet acquaintances in Long Prairie for an apparent drug transaction.

Todd County sheriff’s deputies, working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, believe the suspect(s) were known to the victims and that it is an isolated incident.

The victim who died was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and positive identification.

The investigation is ongoing and as of Monday, Aug. 31, the sheriff’s office had no further information.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to call the Todd County Sheriff’s Office at 320-732-2158.