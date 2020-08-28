Wadena County Sheriff's Office



Aug. 21

Law enforcement met with a woman on probation to transport her to jail. She was allowed to smoke a cigarette before being booked in. A relative to the woman approached an officer and said the woman took medication on the way to meet with parole officer and took more before coming outside. The woman attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended and transported to Tri-County Hospital for attempted overdose.

A caller stated he reported an abandoned trailer on his property weeks ago. The trailer was still there, but now the lock had been cut from his shed and tools were stolen.

Aug. 22

Reporting party said she had been scammed. She was advised that she has a package and now it is being held at the Miami Police Department. Officers were in contact with the Miami Police Department. The incident is under investigation.

A man was bucked off a horse and was unable to move his right leg or get up. He was transported to Tri-County Hospital.

Aug. 26

Caller reported he found marijuana in his pasture. A male was seen on his property the week before. When asked what he was doing, he said he was going to the bathroom. Caller found about 30 plants, which were pulled and destroyed. The man on the property was said to be in his 30s, about 5 foot 8 inches with a beard. He was riding a motorized bike with a small gas tank.

Officer responded to call of a milk truck tipped over in a ditch. The driver got too close to the edge of a narrow road and slipped into the ditch.

Caller stated there are 10-12 kids jumping off a bridge and acting like they were going to jump in front of the caller's vehicle. Kids were gone upon the officer's arrival.

Aug. 27

Caller reported a possible scam from someone claiming to be with the Small Business Administration. It stated that the reporting party had a loan for $7,500. The incident was reported to the Department of Justice National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline.

Wadena Police

Officer was flagged down by female saying she has a bat in her house.

Aug. 22

Caller stated a house was being cleaned out and the garbage was being burned instead of taken to the dump. Ashes were blowing across the street.

Aug. 25

Caller reported he was informed he had won a lottery and a vehicle in exchange for a $150 gift card. He received multiple scam calls like that on that day. He was advised that if they call again to tell them he knows it's a scam and that he has contacted law enforcement.

Caller stated multiple people were going around road closed signs in Wadena.

Aug. 26

Party called police stating that a neighbor is verbally aggressive. He has told them that they are not allowed to speak unless they beat him in a video game. Caller was told to obtain a harassment restraining order and not play video games with the individual.