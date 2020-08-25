Wadena County Sheriff's Office



Aug. 13

Driver was clocked at 78 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone. Officer asked the driver why he was traveling so fast. Driver said he was looking to get to the Hub 71 for some food and when he saw the officer he realized he was going too fast. He was cited for driving 65 in a 55 zone.

Aug. 14

Reporting party was contacted in Spanish by WhatsApp. The message stated that his life was threatened unless he paid the parties money. Reporting party planned to send the details to the sheriff's office.

Aug. 15

Caller reported a person tried to steal his air conditioner and broke a window, and knocked a TV over. He was also concerned that his sewer didn't work. He was advised to contact the city and his social worker. He was also upset that the city cleaned up his yard and took his belongings.

Reporting party said a neighbor shot off a cannon that shook his house. No loud noises could be heard and nothing unusual could be seen upon arrival.

Aug. 16

A female party had fallen, hit her head and was confused. Female got into an argument with a guy who left the scene in a truck. When he was leaving she jumped on the truck and fell off. The female was taken to the Wadena hospital and the male could not be located.

Aug. 18

Reporting party stated he is having an ongoing feud with a neighbor. Neighbor now has sign in the back of his truck stating, " I farm in loving memory of (rps name)". The caller is unsure of the neighbor's motive and wants some legal advice. Caller was advised he could try to apply for a harassment restraining order.