The Wadena Police Department took the following actions Aug. 5-15:

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Jackie Rae Burcham (49) of Wadena, was stopped for failing to stop at a controlled intersection.

Friday, Aug. 7

Justin Daneil Seiser (30) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Glenn Alan Johnson (46) of Wadena, was arrested forobstructing legal process.

Monday, Aug. 10

Elizabeth Ann Marie Shaw (30) of Wadena, was arrested for violating the terms of her probation.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Victor Michael Kern (52) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after suspension and no proof of insurance.

Friday, Aug. 14

Christopher Austin Sharp (30) of Wadena, was arrested on warrant issued by the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Sharp was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Robbie John Lenz (38) of Farmington, was stopped and arrested for multiple counts of possession of a 5 th degree controlled substance. Lenz was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, Aug. 15

Victor Michael Kern (52) of Wadena, was stopped and arrested for driving after suspension and no proof of insurance. Kern was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

The Wadena Police Department answered 227 calls for service the past two weeks and investigated five motor vehicle crashes.