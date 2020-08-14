Wadena Police

Aug. 8

Caller reported that someone removed their political signs from their yard sometime during the night. Officers would have extra patrols during nights to watch for suspicious activity.

Aug. 12

Reporting party noticed a school crossing sign in someones front deck and asked for an officer to check it out. Male party had no idea where the sign is from, stated it belongs to a friend who placed the property there. Sign was removed and the party was advised to call the police department to explain where they got the sign.

Aug. 13

Report of "Recall Walz" signs stolen from callers yard. Also, just up the street, a "Trump" sign was stolen.

Caller reported a male party is causing problems. The man became angry after he was told his grill party was for Republicans only. Both parties were advised to stay away from each other.

Wadena County Sheriff's Office

Aug. 6

A drunk male was reportedly throwing glass bottles at females. Upon arriving on scene, there was a lot of yelling but nothing physical going on. No broken glass in the area.

Aug. 8

Camper in the county reported a medium sized black bear in a dumpster.

Aug. 9

Caller believed people hunting with coon dogs shot her camper. Caller was unsure where the bullet came from. Caller and neighbors were to call immediately if they heard more shots.