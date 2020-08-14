Law enforcement are looking to identify a man who reportedly exposed himself to a teenager at about 12:45 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, south west of Wadena.

The incident occurred just outside the city limits in Otter Tail County. A 13-year-old female stated a white male, about 35-years-old, with brown scruffy beard, coaxed her over to his car. When she approached, the male exposed himself, according to an Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office news release.

The suspect male was driving a white in color car that had a loud exhaust. There is no other information available at this time, according to the sheriff's office.

The OTC Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying the suspect. Call them at 218-998-8555 with any information.