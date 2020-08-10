Brandi Marie Elizabeth Larson, 32, of Verndale, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 5, after leading officers on a chase in the city of Wadena by vehicle and on foot, according to a news release from the Wadena County Sheriff's Office.

The pursuit began at about 9:25 p.m, when a Wadena County Sheriff’s Office Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the City of Wadena.

The vehicle pulled into an alley and the deputy activated the squads emergency lights. The driver attempted to elude the deputy through different streets and alleys. The pursuit lasted for approximately 2 miles at speeds between 30-40 MPH. The vehicle came to a stop in the 1100 Block of Jefferson St S, Wadena. A short foot pursuit ensued with the driver and she was taken into custody at the Wadena County Jail.

Larson faces charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, fleeing an officer on foot, reckless driving and contempt of court.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wadena Police Department, MN State Patrol, Tri-County Ambulance and John’s Car Care.