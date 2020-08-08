Wadena Police
July 31
- Pizza delivery driver reports a customer tried to pay with two fake $20 bills. Requested an officer speak with them.
- Reporting party said someone was throwing things at his windows. Officer found no damage, nothing appeared to be laying near the windows and no footprints were found in the dirt under the windows. The reporting party was told an officer would be in the area.
Aug. 1
- A semi versus tanker truck collision was reported and the one vehicle left the scene. Vehicles both had damage to driver's side mirrors. The crash occurred on north Jefferson Street. Driver was able to continue on despite the damage.
- Reporting party could not get a hold of her neighbor. Neighbor was contacted by an officer and advised she is fine. The neighbor advised the officer "to never come back, even if called there and to tell everyone to leave her alone and quit calling." She reportedly said that she wanted to be left alone as it was the Sabbath.
Aug. 2
- Caller said a name has been spray painted on the picnic tables at the skate park. They believe it stems from an incident Friday night. Caller was advise to obtain a HRO, and use a different park.
Aug. 6
- Caller reported a stolen flag from pole in yard valued at $20. A neighbor has damage to some pots and torn up flag. Damage appears to have happened overnight. Neighbors were advised to keep an eye out for suspicious people.
Wadena County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 1
- With the transfer station being closed, it appears garbage is being dumped near the creek on Olson Rd. Deputy located bags, which were filled with grass.
Aug. 3
- Reporting party stated stop signs keep getting stolen from the highway department. Reporting party has pictures of them being at a residence. Would like a call from the officer and an officer to go over to residence as well. The suspect was a highway department employee. It appeared to be a misunderstanding.
Aug. 4
- Heard a report of a plane hitting the tops of trees. No plane crash was reported.