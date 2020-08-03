The Wadena Police Department took the following actions July 24-30:

Friday, July 24

Leif John Carlson (32) of Frazee, was stopped and arrested for second-degree possession of a controlled substance. Carlson’s passenger, Chad Lawrence Peterson (48) of Frazee, was also arrested for second-degree possession of a controlled substance. Both parties were transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, July 26

Brandi Marie Elizabeth Larson (32) of Verndale, was arrested for violating her conditions of release. Larson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Monday, July 27

Karen Lee McCabe (62) of Alexandria, was issued a citation for violating a harassment restraining order.

Tuesday, July 28

Justin Lee Hall (36) of Wadena, was arrested for domestic assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing legal process. Hall was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, July 30

Angela Marie Fultz (34) of Wadena, was stopped and issued a citation for driving after revocation.

The Wadena Police Department answered 196 calls for service the past two weeks.