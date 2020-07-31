Wadena Police

July 24

Two male parties were arrested for second-degree possession of a controlled substance.

July 27

A missing 9-year-old was located by an officer.

Reporting party called and reported her window had been opened and a screen pushed in at her home. An officer entered the home and searched for anyone but found no one. The officer then explained security tips and suggested getting a game camera to get a photograph as the caller reported this was the second time this has happened. Party reported nothing missing.

An officer stopped and spoke with parties regarding riding four-wheelers in town. They were advised they could not ride four-wheelers in town and if they are observed doing it again they would be cited.

July 29

A caller received a scam letter regarding funds from a Bahamas bank listing promising a payment from a $45 million account. The reporting party did not contact the letter writer.

Caller reported damage to the playground at Tapley park. Broken boards were witnessed. It appeared at least some of the wood was rotted. The city crew came on scene to resolve the safety concern.

Wadena Police answered 92 calls for service July 24-30.

Wadena County Sheriff's Office

July 23

Reporting party informed the Sheriffs Office about the traffic that has been going through the city of Blue Grass. Stated that it is usually on Thursday and Friday evenings between 5-8 p.m., then again on Sundays. Caller just wanted some more patrol in the area.

July 27

Report of a road under water near Hay Creek.

July 28

Reporting party states he had some people come up to his residence about a week and a half ago in a pickup and then stole some items, a pickup came up again tonight. Reporting party shot his pellet gun at them twice, hit the pickup the second time and they took off. He would like an officer to give him a call, says he doesn't know the kind of pickup or who it was, but is requesting extra patrols in the area. The complainant was advised not to shoot at unknown vehicles. The area was patrolled.

July 29

Female party called to report a dead cow in a field north of Bluegrass. Caller wanted an officer to speak with the land owner. Reporting party advised she would be reporting the farmer to the Department of AG due to the dead animal location to the road. Officer was unable to contact the landowner.

Agency took 133 calls for service.