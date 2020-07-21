Natasha Stephony-Mae Pepper, 23, Princeton, felony fifth degree assault- two or more convictions, supervised probation three years, 200 days credit for time served, fees $140.

Zachary M. Bennett, 27, Motley, felony aid and abetting- burglary - first degree-occupied dwelling, $140 fees, firearm forfeited, commit to St. Cloud Correctional Facility for 68 months.

Lisa M. Johnson, 44, Gilbert, felony issue dishonored check, $3,554.74 fees, five years adult supervised probation.

Kayle L. Boudin, 31, Cloquet, misdemeanor fifth degree assault, 90 days local confinement, two years adult supervised probation; gross misdemeanor fourth degree assault of peace officer, $556.53 fees, stay 180 days for two years supervised probation.

John P. Lennon, 33, Wadena, felony domestic assault, $200 fees, 15 months in St. Cloud Correctional Facility; felony DANCO violation $50 fees, concurrent 21 month stay at St. Cloud Correctional Facility.

Game and Fish

Caleb D. Nurnberger, 30, Motley, trespassing, $200 fee, one year supervised probation

Traffic

Shon M. Murphy, 41, New York Mills, gross misdemeanor third degree DWI- breath test refusal, stay 335 days local confinement for six years supervised probation, to serve four days in jail and 26 days on electronic alcohol monitoring house arrest, $565 fees. Conditions include completing chemical assessment, attend MADD Impact Panel, no alcohol/controlled substance use with the exception of prescribed medications.



Derek H. Dilly, 39, Henning, felony first-degree DWI, $4,290 in fees, commit to commissioner of corrections St. Cloud Facility for 66 months, adult supervised probation for seven years, 180 days local confinement; felony fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, 22 months in St. Cloud Corrections Facility.



Wyatt D. Kimball, 26, Park Rapids, gross misdemeanor second degree DWI, $1,115 fees, alcohol monitoring for 30 days once a year for six years, 45 days in jail, 45 days electronic home monitoring; gross misdemeanor carrying a pistol with alcohol concentration of .10 or more, local confinement 90 days.



Justin R. Clairmont, 30, Wadena, gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI, $1,095 fees, must complete chemical assessment, and attend MADD impact panel, two years adult supervised probation.



Louis G. Vertin, 19, Wayzata, felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, $1,000 fine, must write letter of apology to state trooper and forfeits a Maserati to the state, two years unsupervised probation; reckless driving, $190 fee, stay 87 days local confinement, one year unsupervised probation.