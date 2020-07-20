The Wadena Police Department took the following actions July 13-19:

Monday, July 13

Zachary Thomas Hassa (24) of Deer Creek, was issued a citation for careless driving after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Friday, July 17

Dillon Thomas Harlow (26) of Perham, was stopped and issued a citation for speeding.

Saturday, July 18

Matthew John Shonblom (39) of Fergus Falls, was stopped and arrested for felon in possession of a firearm and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance. Shonblom was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Sunday, July 19

Susanna Mae Olson (57) of Wadena, was issued a citation for careless driving after being involved in a motor vehicle accident.

The Wadena Police Department answered 92 calls for service this past week.