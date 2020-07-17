Wadena Police Department
July 10
- A male party was found passed out in the porta-potty near the Wadena water tower, in his underpants.
- Male party found laying on the ground, possibly a heat issue.
July 12
- A female party states she passed out near the Wadena VFW and believes she had her purse stolen.
July 14
- Male party found sleeping in an outhouse in the area of the road construction. Officer spoke with the male, who is homeless. He does not no where he is going to go and did not want help. He was advised he could be charged with trespassing for staying where he has been staying.
Wadena County Sheriff's Office
July 10
- Complainant said an irrigator is spraying chemicals onto the road and the farmer needs to be charged. Complainant feared for his life. Officer was advised that the irrigator was spraying a fertilizer called "liquid 28%." The irrigator was adjusted to not spray on the road.
- Caller reports a bus driver taking people and tubes to the river is intoxicated. Owner at bar and bartender deny the bus driver being intoxicated.
July 12
- Officers responded to a disturbance call at 12:52 a.m. Loud music and yelling could be heard. Party members said they were having a celebration of life and admitted to plying music loud and singing. The group said they were getting ready for bed.
- Motorcycle driver struck a deer and dispatched it. Female passenger believed to have a broken shoulder or leg. She was transported to Lakewood Hospital to be treated.
- July 13
- Assisted Staples Police Department with a male party that started someones car on fire. Male party then barricaded himself inside the residence. Male party was apprehended a short time later.