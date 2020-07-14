A Keystone Carbon toy hauler travel trailer was reported as stolen from Pleasureland RV Sales in Long Prairie.

On July 6 at 8:19 p.m. a 2015-2019 Chevrolet crew cab 2500 or 3500 HD, dark blue or black in color and with plow mount brackets on the front drove into Pleasureland RV, according to a Todd County Sheriff's Office news release.

The truck was occupied by a lone male wearing a bright yellow construction style shirt with reflective material on it, according to the release.

The suspect stole a 2016 Keystone Carbon 357 5th wheel style toy hauler travel trailer, white in color with black graphics on it. The trailer also has a Thompson RV Sales sticker on the back, according to the release.

If you have information about the theft, please call the Todd County Sheriff's Office at 320-732-2157.